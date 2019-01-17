10 best side hustles to pursue in 2019

Need some extra money? It may be time to get a side hustle.

According to a new study, four in 10 Americans are now searching for side gigs using popular websites such as Upwork, Guru, and PeoplePerHour to make some extra cash.

To help newcomers navigate through the gig economy world, Fundera used data from all the largest freelance websites to determine which side jobs are the best opportunities in terms of demand, pay, and client ratings.

Here are some of their key findings.

--Software development, design and writing are the top three freelance and side hustle gigs for 2019.

--In spite of relatively low pay levels, virtual assistants and administrative freelancers ranked in the number four spot due to client demand.

--The top freelance industries included a mix of technical skills, such as information technology, and “soft skills,” such as customer service and sales and marketing.

Here are the overall 10 best freelance gigs and side hustles of 2019

1. Web + Software Development

625,370 active freelancers

Over 20 percent earn more than $50 per hour

2. Design + Creative

602,733 active freelancers

Fourteen percent earn more than $60 per hour on Upwork

3. Writing +Translation

572,701 active freelancers

Six percent earn more than $50 per hour

4. Administrative Support

420,904 active freelancers

Two percent earn more than $60 per hour

5. IT + Networking

330,973 active freelancers

Highest-paid freelance group on Upwork

Twenty-eight percent earn more than $60 per hour

6. Customer Service

230,923 active freelancers

Second-place category on Upwork for success score and ratings

7. Sales + Marketing

183,624 active freelancers

Nearly 25 percent earn more than $60 per hour on Upwork

8. Accounting + Finance

165,038 active freelancers

Highest-paid category - over 46 percent earn more than $50 per hour

9. Engineering + Architecture

83,323 active freelancers

Top two-thirds of earnings across freelancing sites

10. Data Science

44,503 active freelancers

Twenty-two percent earn more than $125,000 per year on Simply Hired