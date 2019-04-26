The cheapest and most expensive states to raise a kid

While everyone knows raising a kid is massively expensive with total costs through the age of 17 of more than $233,610, they might not know that some states make it easier on parents than others.
A new study by GoBankingRates ranked which states are better suited for parents by averaging the costs of day care, housing, healthcare, kids' clothing and childbirth for a typical family of three.
The personal finance website said Montana and South Dakota were the only two states that were excluded from the rankings due to insufficient data.
Here are the most and least expensive states to have a child
Top 5 Most Expensive States
1. Hawaii
Day care (infant): $13,404
Day care (4-year-old): $8,724
Housing: $43,584
Healthcare: $6,430
Groceries: $6,366
Apparel costs for boys, ages 2 to 15: $191
Apparel costs for girls, ages 2 to 15: $236
2. Alaska
Day care (infant): $11,832
Day care (4-year-old): $9,847
Housing: $19,353
Healthcare: $8,089
Groceries: $5,997
Apparel costs for boys, ages 2 to 15: $160
Apparel costs for girls, ages 2 to 15: $197
3. Massachusetts
Day care (infant): $20,415
Day care (4-year-old): $14,736
Housing: $24,440
Healthcare: $6,679
Groceries: $6,172
Apparel costs for boys, ages 2 to 15: $131
Apparel costs for girls, ages 2 to 15: $162
4. Connecticut
Day care (infant): $15,132
Day care (4-year-old): $12,428
Housing: $21,778
Healthcare: $6,568
Groceries: $6,228
Apparel costs for boys, ages 2 to 15: $128
Apparel costs for girls, ages 2 to 15: $158
5. New York
Day care (infant): $15,028
Day care (4-year-old): $12,064
Housing: $27,622
Healthcare: $5,745
Groceries: $5,777
Apparel costs for boys, ages 2 to 15: $127
Apparel costs for girls, ages 2 to 15: $157
Top 5 Least Expensive States
1. Mississippi
Day care (infant): $5,307
Day care (4-year-old): $4,670
Housing: $9,922
Healthcare: $5,054
Groceries: $4,685
Apparel costs for boys, ages 2 to 15: $108
Apparel costs for girls, ages 2 to 15: $134
2. Arkansas
Day care (infant): $6,726
Day care (4-year-old): $5,348
Housing: $10,707
Healthcare: $4,749
Groceries: $4,947
Apparel costs for boys, ages 2 to 15: $105
Apparel costs for girls, ages 2 to 15: $130
3. Alabama
Day care (infant): $5,858
Day care (4-year-old): $5,061
Housing: $10,146
Healthcare: $4,860
Groceries: $4,972
Apparel costs for boys, ages 2 to 15: $110
Apparel costs for girls, ages 2 to 15: $136
4. Kentucky
Day care (infant): $6,258
Day care (4-year-old): $6,258
Housing: $11,337
Healthcare: $5,026
Groceries: $5,095
Apparel costs for boys, ages 2 to 15: $102
Apparel costs for girls, ages 2 to 15: $126
5. Michigan
Day care (infant): $10,603
Day care (4-year-old): $8,678
Housing: $10,931
Healthcare: $5,131
Groceries: $4,849
Apparel costs for boys, ages 2 to 15: $99
Apparel costs for girls, ages 2 to 15: $122