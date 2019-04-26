The cheapest and most expensive states to raise a kid

While everyone knows raising a kid is massively expensive with total costs through the age of 17 of more than $233,610, they might not know that some states make it easier on parents than others.

Continue Reading Below

A new study by GoBankingRates ranked which states are better suited for parents by averaging the costs of day care, housing, healthcare, kids' clothing and childbirth for a typical family of three.

The personal finance website said Montana and South Dakota were the only two states that were excluded from the rankings due to insufficient data.

Here are the most and least expensive states to have a child

Top 5 Most Expensive States

Advertisement

1. Hawaii

Day care (infant): $13,404

Day care (4-year-old): $8,724

Housing: $43,584

Healthcare: $6,430

Groceries: $6,366

Apparel costs for boys, ages 2 to 15: $191

Apparel costs for girls, ages 2 to 15: $236

2. Alaska

Day care (infant): $11,832

Day care (4-year-old): $9,847

Housing: $19,353

Healthcare: $8,089

Groceries: $5,997

Apparel costs for boys, ages 2 to 15: $160

Apparel costs for girls, ages 2 to 15: $197

3. Massachusetts

Day care (infant): $20,415

Day care (4-year-old): $14,736

Housing: $24,440

Healthcare: $6,679

Groceries: $6,172

Apparel costs for boys, ages 2 to 15: $131

Apparel costs for girls, ages 2 to 15: $162

4. Connecticut

Day care (infant): $15,132

Day care (4-year-old): $12,428

Housing: $21,778

Healthcare: $6,568

Groceries: $6,228

Apparel costs for boys, ages 2 to 15: $128

Apparel costs for girls, ages 2 to 15: $158

5. New York

Day care (infant): $15,028

Day care (4-year-old): $12,064

Housing: $27,622

Healthcare: $5,745

Groceries: $5,777

Apparel costs for boys, ages 2 to 15: $127

Apparel costs for girls, ages 2 to 15: $157

Top 5 Least Expensive States

1. Mississippi

Day care (infant): $5,307

Day care (4-year-old): $4,670

Housing: $9,922

Healthcare: $5,054

Groceries: $4,685

Apparel costs for boys, ages 2 to 15: $108

Apparel costs for girls, ages 2 to 15: $134

2. Arkansas

Day care (infant): $6,726

Day care (4-year-old): $5,348

Housing: $10,707

Healthcare: $4,749

Groceries: $4,947

Apparel costs for boys, ages 2 to 15: $105

Apparel costs for girls, ages 2 to 15: $130

3. Alabama

Day care (infant): $5,858

Day care (4-year-old): $5,061

Housing: $10,146

Healthcare: $4,860

Groceries: $4,972

Apparel costs for boys, ages 2 to 15: $110

Apparel costs for girls, ages 2 to 15: $136

4. Kentucky

Day care (infant): $6,258

Day care (4-year-old): $6,258

Housing: $11,337

Healthcare: $5,026

Groceries: $5,095

Apparel costs for boys, ages 2 to 15: $102

Apparel costs for girls, ages 2 to 15: $126

5. Michigan

Day care (infant): $10,603

Day care (4-year-old): $8,678

Housing: $10,931

Healthcare: $5,131

Groceries: $4,849

Apparel costs for boys, ages 2 to 15: $99

Apparel costs for girls, ages 2 to 15: $122