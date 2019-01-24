Best and worst places to live if you want to pay down debt

If you’re one of the millions of Americans who have cumulated the soon-to-be $4 trillion of U.S. debt expected by the end of the year, you might want to think about moving if you are looking to pay it off.

Continue Reading Below

According to a new study by LendingTree, some U.S. cities offer their residents more opportunities to pay down existing debt than others.

To determine the best and worst cities, analysts for the personal finance website used the following factors.

Average credit utilization, as a percentage Average credit utilization, as a percentage Regional prices on goods and services Local unemployment rate State’s scoring on debt-friendly laws and policies

LendingTree added that cost of living played the largest role in determining which places were the easiest and hardest to pay down debt.

Advertisement

This year, Cincinnati topped its list due to its exceptionally low cost of living and relatively good unemployment rate. Milwaukee and Minneapolis, however, followed closely behind.

Here are LendingTree’s final results.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

10 of best places to pay down debt

Cincinnati Milwaukee Minneapolis Nashville, Teen. Oklahoma City Raleigh, N.C. Kansas City, Mo. Austin, Texas Buffalo, N.Y. Columbus, Ohio

10 of worst places to pay down debt