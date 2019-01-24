Best and worst places to live if you want to pay down debt

If you’re one of the millions of Americans who have cumulated the soon-to-be $4 trillion of U.S. debt expected by the end of the year, you might want to think about moving if you are looking to pay it off.
According to a new study by LendingTree, some U.S. cities offer their residents more opportunities to pay down existing debt than others.
To determine the best and worst cities, analysts for the personal finance website used the following factors.
- Average credit utilization, as a percentage
- Regional prices on goods and services
- Local unemployment rate
- State’s scoring on debt-friendly laws and policies
LendingTree added that cost of living played the largest role in determining which places were the easiest and hardest to pay down debt.
This year, Cincinnati topped its list due to its exceptionally low cost of living and relatively good unemployment rate. Milwaukee and Minneapolis, however, followed closely behind.
Here are LendingTree’s final results.
10 of best places to pay down debt
- Cincinnati
- Milwaukee
- Minneapolis
- Nashville, Teen.
- Oklahoma City
- Raleigh, N.C.
- Kansas City, Mo.
- Austin, Texas
- Buffalo, N.Y.
- Columbus, Ohio
10 of worst places to pay down debt
- Riverside, Calif.
- Detroit
- Los Angeles
- New York
- Miami
- San Diego
- Virginia Beach, Va.
- Philadelphia
- Las Vegas
- Baltimore