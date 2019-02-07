Best and worst cities for first-time homebuyers

It ain't easy out there for a first-time homebuyer anymore.
Continue Reading Below
With rising mortgage rates and home prices, 2019 is already shaping up as a bumpy road for real estate seekers.
MORE FROM FOX BUSINESS
These increase, says Realtor.com chief economist Danielle Hale, may force buyers to either downsize or move to cheaper markets.
To figure out what cities offer the best — and worst — deals for first timers, online loan website LendingTree ranked key factors in 50 of the largest metropolitan areas in the country.
Key factors included average down payment amount, average down payment percent and share of buyers using a Federal Housing Administration (FHA) mortgage.
Advertisement
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP
Here are the results.
Best cities for first-time homebuyers
Pittsburgh
pittsburgh,pennsylvania,usa. 2017-08-20, beautiful pittsburgh at twilight.
Average down payment amount: $34,049
Average down payment percentage: 15 percent
Share of buyers using an FHA mortgage: 36.5 percent
Average FHA down payment as a percentage of average down payment for all loans: 31.2 percent
Percentage of buyers who have credit scores below 680: 41.3 percent
HOI Index Score: 78.4
Cleveland
Various aerial photos over Cleveland with the city skyline
Average down payment amount: $32,775
Average down payment percentage: 15 percent
Share of buyers using an FHA mortgage: 32.95 percent
Average FHA down payment as a percentage of average down payment for all loans: 32.7 percent
Percentage of buyers who have credit scores below 680: 42.8 percent
HOI Index Score: 82.2
Oklahoma City
The aerial view of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma taken from a Robinson 44 helicopter with the door removed on August 15, 2014. Oklahoma City is the capital and largest city of the state of Oklahoma. The city ranks as the eighth-largest city in the United S
Average down payment amount: $30,234
Average down payment percentage: 13 percent
Share of buyers using an FHA mortgage: 25.4 percent
Average FHA down payment as a percentage of average down payment for all loans: 32.8 percent
Percentage of buyers who have credit scores below 680: 36.9 percent
HOI Index Score: 79
Worst cities for first-time homebuyers
Los Angeles
Panoramic view of City of Los Angeles with San Gabriel mountain in the background
Average down payment amount: $95,418
Average down payment percentage: 18 percent
Share of buyers using an FHA mortgage: 14.1 percent
Average FHA down payment as a percentage of average down payment for all loans: 33.6 percent
Percentage of buyers who have credit scores below 680: 9.2 percent
HOI Index Score: 9.1
Denver
Skyline cityscape from aerial drone view looking west towards Rocky Mountain front range and downtown skyscrapers rise up in mile high city
Average down payment amount: $74,317
Average down payment percentage: 19 percent
Share of buyers using an FHA mortgage: 15.5 percent
Average FHA down payment as a percentage of average down payment for all loans: 38.8 percent
Percentage of buyers who have credit scores below 680: 16.8 percent
HOI Index Score: 51.5
San Francisco
Ina Coolbrith Park, San Francisco, California, USA.
Average down payment amount: $128,627
Average down payment percentage: 21 percent
Share of buyers using an FHA mortgage: 9.8 percent
Average FHA down payment as a percentage of average down payment for all loans: 27.1 percent
Percentage of buyers who have credit scores below 680: 11.4 percent
HOI Index Score: 11.1