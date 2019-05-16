Tattoo inks recalled over bacterial contamination, FDA says

article

Several tattoo inks were recalled Wednesday after officials discovered they were contaminated with bacteria that could lead to serious infections or health issues.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said the six types of inks manufactured by Scalp Aesthetics, Dynamic Color Inc. and Color Art Inc. contained microorganisms that can cause infections or other health injuries when they’re injected into people’s skin.

“Commonly reported symptoms of tattoo-ink-associated infections include the appearance of rashes or lesions consisting of red papules in areas where the contaminated ink has been applied. Some tattoo infections can result in permanent scarring,” the FDA said in a news release.

The tattoo inks affected by the recall include:

Scalpaink SC, Scalpaink PA, and Scalpaink AL basic black tattoo inks manufactured by Scalp Aesthetics (all lots)

Dynamic Color - Black tattoo ink manufactured by Dynamic Color Inc (lots 12024090 and 12026090)

Solid Ink-Diablo (red) tattoo ink manufactured by Color Art Inc. (dba Solid Ink) (dba Antone's Ink) (lot 10.19.18)

Officials discovered the bacterial contamination while doing routine inspections of marketed tattoo inks and microbiological analysis of the products.

People who will be getting a tattoo are advised to ask the artist or studio about the inks they use. Those who recently got a tattoo and are showing signs of an infection, allergic reaction or other health issues should contact their healthcare professional and inform their tattoo artist, the FDA said.