Subway starts selling Halo Top milkshakes — here’s where you can get one

Subway is shaking things up.

The restaurant chain will begin selling Halo Top milkshakes at approximately 1,000 locations in the U.S. on Monday, according to a press release from earlier this month.

This is the first time the ice cream brand, famous for its low calories and high grams of protein, will sell milkshakes through a restaurant, the release said.

If you’re interested in picking one up, you’ll only be able to find them at Subways in Colorado Springs, Colo.; Hartford, Conn.; Longview, Texas; Tyler, Texas; Salt Lake City, Utah; Toledo, Ohio and West Palm Beach, Fla.

The three flavors -- vanilla bean, chocolate and strawberry -- will be available until Sept. 4.

Every milkshake is guaranteed to have 350 calories or less, at least 20 grams of protein and 30 percent of the daily recommended value of calcium, the release said.

"We are passionate about creating delicious new menu items for our guests that can't be found anywhere else,” Len Van Popering, Subway's chief brand and innovation officer said in the release.

"We share Halo Top's values that taste does not need to be sacrificed to create better-for-you options," Van Popering added.

Halo Top is a Los Angeles-based company founded in 2011 that promises its ice cream products have “fewer calories, less sugar and higher protein than traditional ice cream,” its website says.