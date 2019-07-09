'Stranger Things' season 3 breaks Netflix’s 4-day viewing record

The highly-anticipated third season of the hit science-fiction series “Stranger Things” broke the streaming giant’s viewing record in the first four days of its debut on the Fourth of July.

“’Stranger Things 3’ is breaking Netflix records! 40.7 million household accounts have been watching the show since its July 4 global launch – more than any other film or series in its first four days,” Netflix announced on Twitter. “And 18.2 million have already finished the entire season.”

The first episode of the series’ second season, which debuted in October 2017, had an average of 15.8 million viewers, according to Deadline.

The show, which was created by brothers Matt and Ross Duffer, made its debut in July 2016. The series is set in the early 1980s and follows a group of friends and the mysterious things that occur to them in the small town of Hawkins, Ind.