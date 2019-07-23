Logan Paul, $1M-a-month YouTube star, says he may be going broke

YouTube megastar and host of Impaulsive podcast, told FOX Business on Monday he’s worried that he may be going broke.

Continue Reading Below

“My expenses just surpassed my income for the first time ever,” he told Liz Claman. “I just sat with my financial manager and he told me that. I’m definitely going downhill from here.”

The 24-year-old superstar rakes in between $14,800 and $236,300 per month, or between $177,000 and $2.8 million per year, according to Forbes. In 2018, he earned an estimated $14.5 million. However, his direct earnings suffered after a controversial suicide video scandal, despite a bump in merchandise sales last year.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

When Claman asked whether he’s nervous, Paul responded: “I’m terrified.”

Advertisement

“I think it’s the beginning of the end.”