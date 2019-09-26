Saudi crown prince takes some responsibility for Khashoggi death: PBS interview

For the first time, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) is accepting some responsibility for the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi last year.

During an interview with PBS for a documentary scheduled to air on Oct. 1, MBS acknowledges that Khashoggi’s death occurred under his leadership.

“It happened under my watch,” MBS said in a preview clip. “I get all the responsibility because it happened under my watch.”

The Saudi crown price, however, still denies knowledge of the murder – even though the CIA concluded that MBS had ordered Khashoggi’s killing, based on phone calls and the crown prince’s control of the country.

When asked how the killing could have happened without his knowledge, MBS said there are 20 million people and 3 million government employees, according to the PBS clip.

Khashoggi died inside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul last year, where he had gone to obtain papers ahead of his wedding. His body is said to have been dismembered, though his remains have not been found.

Khashoggi was an ex-pat and critic of the Saudi Crown Prince.

During an interview with FOX Business last October, Trump told Trish Regan that it “would be bad” if leadership in Saudi Arabia had any knowledge pertaining to Khashoggi’s disappearance.

“Turkey and Saudi Arabia are looking at it very strongly and it depends if the king or crown prince knew about it, in my opinion. Number one, what happened? But, whether or not they knew about it. If they knew about it, that would be bad,” Trump said.