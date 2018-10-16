Trump on Khashoggi disappearance: If Saudi leaders knew, ‘that would be bad’

President Trump said Tuesday that any knowledge pertaining to the mysterious disappearance and presumed death of writer Jamal Khashoggi by Saudi Arabia leadership “would be bad.”

“Turkey and Saudi Arabia are looking at it very strongly and it depends if the king or crown prince knew about it, in my opinion. Number one, what happened? But, whether or not they knew about it. If they knew about it, that would be bad,” Trump said during an interview on FOX Business’ “Trish Regan Primetime.”

Trump sent Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to Riyadh to meet with Saudi Arabia's King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to discuss the case.

“We had direct and candid conversations. I emphasized the importance of conducting a thorough, transparent, and timely investigation, and the Saudi leadership pledged to deliver precisely on that,” Pompeo said in a statement.

He went on to say that the crown prince spoke with Trump this evening and reassured him that a serious and credible investigation is already underway.

“[The crown prince] pledged that the work of the Saudi public prosecutor will produce a full and complete conclusion with full transparency for the world to see,” Pompeo said.

