Saudi crown prince responsible for Khashoggi's killing in 'most brutal way': Lindsey Graham

Sen. Lindsey Graham on Sunday said he believes Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) is responsible for the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the country’s consulate in Turkey, and feels betrayed by the behavior of the kingdom’s royal.

“I think his behavior is way outside civilized norms and I will never go back as long as he’s there,” Graham, R-S.C., told “Sunday Morning Futures” in an exclusive interview. “You’ll never convince me that he didn’t do this.”

After more than two weeks of denying involvement in Khashoggi’s disappearance, Saudia Arabia said Saturday that the journalist, an ex-pat and critic of MBS, died during a fight inside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, where he went to obtain documents that would allow him to marry his Turkish fiancée. Graham said he doesn’t believe the explanation and that there is no way such an act inside a government building would go unnoticed by top government officials.

“I don’t think it’s credible at all,” the senator said. “It’s ridiculous at all to believe that 18 people would go to Turkey to kill Mr. Khashoggi and nobody in the government know about it. That would be brazen abuse of authority. He was clearly murdered in a consulate, things like that don’t happen in Saudi Arabia without people at the top knowing.”

Graham said once all the facts are in, he would like to take action against the people involved in the journalist’s death, including the crown prince.

“Go after him and his inner circle,” the South Carolina Republican said. “Save the alliance – I don’t mind military cells, but I cannot do business with the current leadership – MBS – he’s done to me.”