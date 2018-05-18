Royal Wedding Treat: Cadbury’s chocolate Windsor Castle

article

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle won't live there after they tie the knot, but they may want to nosh on this chocolate replica of Windsor Castle.

Cadbury, based in the United Kingdom, devoted two of its top chocolatiers to make the candy castle, which includes the prestigious Queen’s Guard unit in its traditional red and black uniforms, among other details.

The castle of confection, weighing about 110 pounds and standing 25.9 inches tall, took four days to build. If you look closely, you can see the Henry VIII Gate with St. George’s Chapel in the background, as described by the creators.

Cadbury is wishing Harry and Meghan a happy life together with a confection that may be its masterpiece, according to the company.

“Our chocolatiers never fail to create something fit for royalty to celebrate a special occasion, but I think the chocolate Windsor Castle may well be their crowning glory,” Diane Mitchell, marketing manager at Cadbury World, said in a statement. “The scale of the construction and its minute details make it one of the best.”

If the royal couple decide to snack on the castle, they would be eating the equivalent of 1,111 traditional Cadbury Dairy Milk bars. At an estimated 205 calories a bar, that would equal a hefty 227,755 calories.

This is not the first time Cadbury chocolatiers shifted into celebration mode for the royal family. Prince Louis, born in April, was honored with a chocolate rocking horse. His big sister Princess Charlotte received a chocolate stroller, and her big brother Prince George, who is third in line to the throne behind Prince Charles and his son Prince William, got a chocolate bed fit for a royal filled with toys.

Queen Elizabeth was has also been the recipient of a Cadbury sweet treat in the form of a chocolate Buckingham Palace for Her Majesty's 90th Birthday.

Cadbury is owned by food giant Mondelez, which also owns popular snack brands including Nabisco, Sour Patch Kids and Oreos, to name a few.