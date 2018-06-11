Robert De Niro’s behavior is deplorable: Sean Spicer

Sean Spicer, on Monday told FOX Business the hypocrisy from Hollywood liberals speaks volumes.

“You wonder why all these shows continue to get lower and lower ratings,” Spicer said to Charles Payne on “Varney & Co.” “And it’s not necessarily about the ratings. It’s because these people are trying to make every one of these shows a political cause.”

Actor Robert De Niro, an outspoken Trump critic, went on a profanity-laced rant against Trump during Sunday night’s Tony Awards.

Spicer said De Niro’s comments were unsuitable for prime-time television and represents “exactly what’s going on” between the American people and Hollywood.

“De Niro represents exactly what’s going on in this country,” he said. “The hypocrisy of the left.”

Spicer added: “They want to call out the president for certain things and then they engage in the same behavior that they find reprehensible -- except they do it in public, on public airways where every American can see and see just how deplorable they are.”