Postmates driver blasted by Lizzo fears for her safety: report

The Postmates delivery person blasted by musician Lizzo for allegedly stealing her food said she fears for her safety since the popstar tweeted her first name and picture, TMZ reported Monday.

“Hey @Postmates this girl Tiffany W. stole my food she lucky I don’t fight no more,” Lizzo wrote in a post to Twitter that has been deleted and a screenshot of which was shared by the entertainment outlet.

The singer, who boasts 1 million followers on the social media site, shared a follow-up tweet the next day, in which she apologized and said she would be more careful in the future.

But Tiffany W. told TMZ she had trouble getting in touch with the customer via the phone number linked to the order, which did not identify a specific room number listed at the Boston hotel. She said she waited about 10 minutes before leaving.

Since the food-delivery snafu was made public, Tiffany is “afraid to leave her home and even go to work, for fear someone might harm her or even worse,” TMZ reported.

A spokesperson for Postmates confirmed to TMZ that Tiffany made attempts to reach the customer before leaving the hotel.

"As soon as Lizzo reached out, we looked into the matter and quickly resolved the issue. We apologize to Lizzo for any inconvenience."