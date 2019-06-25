Pizza Hut brings back old logo to lure nostalgic customers

Pizza Hut is looking to make its customers feel nostalgic.

The company is bringing back its vintage logo with the signature red roof in hopes of luring back some customers and to remind them of the brand’s history, National Restaurant News reported. The company first launched in 1958, before main competitors Little Caesars and Domino’s joined the pizza market.

“It’s about celebrating where we came from,” Pizza Hut’s chief brand officer Marianne Radley told Nation’s Restaurant News. “We have to be a little braver, a little bolder in our choices.”

Pizza Hut’s social media accounts — Twitter, Facebook and Instagram — have already switched to its retro logo as of Tuesday. The logo was also rolled out during a national television campaign.

Radley also told Fast Company that although it was bringing back its old logo, the red swirl design that had been representing the brand since 2014 will still be around.

“While our classic, red roof logo will begin to appear more frequently, we plan to use our red swirl logo and classic logo interchangeably,” Radley said.

Pizza Hut is bringing back its old logo with the iconic red roof. (Pizza Hut)

She told the magazine that the company found that people still considered Pizza Hutt “America’s original pizza company.”

“We conducted qualitative research with more than 3,000 consumers, and one consistent piece of feedback we got was that customers still consider Pizza Hut America’s Original Pizza Company. So we decided it was time to really embrace our heritage,” Radley said.

The company’s sales have been sluggish compared to competitor Domino’s Pizza, which unseated Pizza Hut as the largest pizza chain in the world in 2018.

Pizza Hut’s logo chain also comes nearly a month after it updated its Original Pan Pizza recipe for the first time since it was introduced to the menu in 1980.

“The finished product is the result of a lengthy innovation journey Pizza Hut embarked on, focused on combining art, science and culinary expertise to bring the taste of the Original Pan Pizza to the next level,” the chain said in a news release.