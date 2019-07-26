Pizza Hut testing new digital order system eliminating human interaction

Pizza Hut is offering customers the opportunity to grab their favorite personal pie by themselves.

The company is testing a digital "cubby" system at a location in Hollywood, California where customers order a pizza, then pick it up from an assigned cubby without having to talk to a single person, according to the Nation’s Restaurant News.

With the new cubby system, customers tap a touch-screen that displaying their order and the screen tilts up, allowing the customer to take their pizza.

“So many people live on-the-go and don’t have time to wait in line, especially in urban areas. And let’s face it, many of us welcome any opportunity to skip the small talk. So, we took it upon ourselves to introduce this seamless and innovative carryout experience that eliminates the lines, the wait and the conversation, allowing you to literally just grab a fresh, hot pizza and go,” Nicolas Burquier, chief customer and operations officer for Pizza Hut U.S. for Pizza Hut, said in a statement to Fox News.

Customers can place an order using the Pizza Hut app, website, or over the phone, before picking up the items from the digital cubbies instead of waiting in line. Pizza Hut is a division of Yum Brands that includes Taco Bell and KFC.