Philadelphia has an expensive bed bug problem, study claims

The "City of Brotherly Love" apparently has a costly bed bug problem.

An analysis, conducted by Terminix, found “based on its rankings on the number of services rendered in each city in the past year” that Philadelphia spent the most to fix bed bug issues.

New York, Dallas-Fort Worth, Indianapolis and Cincinnati made up the top five bed bug-ridden cities, respectively. Other big cities in the top 10 included Los Angeles, Cleveland, Washington, D.C., Chicago and Boston.

“Bed bugs continue to pose concerns for public health, as their presence is felt across the country, in cities large and small,” Matthew Stevenson, president of Terminix Residential, said in a statement. “Since pioneering this annual list almost a decade ago, Terminix has proven itself as a leader in bed bug detection, treatment and eradication. We’ve helped bring awareness to an epidemic that can lead to a variety of negative physical health, mental health and financial consequences.”

Research by Specialty Consultants LLC found the bed bug control industry was worth $611.2 million in 2016. Gary Curl, the co-founder and president of Specialty Consultants LLC, predicted, if the trend continued, that the industry revenue could hit $1 billion, Bloomberg reported.

An analysis from Home Advisor listed the range homeowners pay to exterminate bed bugs at between $300 and $5,000. The price depended on the size of the space and the location. The analysis listed New York City, Baltimore and Washington, D.C. as having the highest exterminator rates.

“In fact, homeowners in cities that have more rampant infestations could pay three times more than others. This is because, with higher demand, local companies charge more,” the analysis by Home Advisor stated. “Cost of living can also have a significant impact on what companies in your area charge.”

Terminix offered some advice for those visiting cities on the list this summer.

When at a hotel, check mattresses and box springs for the critters. The company called on travelers to also check for nymphs and eggs. While traveling, Terminix advised those to hang up all their clothing, avoid using drawers and keep clothing and belongings away from the bed. After their trip, travelers are advised to wash their clothing immediately.