Search

WATCH LIVE: House Homeland Security Subcommittee holds FY2020 budget hearing

More | Dismiss

These jobs have the fastest growing wages

By U.S. EconomyFOXBusiness

ManpowerGroup North America President Becky Frankiewicz and Vision 4 Funds Vice President Heather Zumarraga discuss the state of the U.S. economy and whether the market will continue to move higher.video

Jobs, wages in focus after US economy posts strong first-quarter gains

ManpowerGroup North America President Becky Frankiewicz and Vision 4 Funds Vice President Heather Zumarraga discuss the state of the U.S. economy and whether the market will continue to move higher.

While experts are concerned there may be a slowdown on the horizon for the U.S. economy, a new report shows that both job and wage growth remain healthy.

Continue Reading Below

While the economy grew at a pace of 3.2 percent in the first quarter, job openings rose to about 5.6 million in April, up 1 percent month over month.

MORE FROM FOXBUSINESS.COM...

That’s according to Glassdoor Economic Research, which released its first Job Market Report on Tuesday analyzing real-time job openings on its website.

Median base-pay increased to $52,807 – which is 1.4 percent higher when compared with the year prior.

GlassDoor broke down which positions have seen the fastest growth in wages – here’s a look at the results:

Bartender

The median pay for a bartender in the U.S. rose 9.6 percent over the past year, according to Glassdoor. The median salary for a person working in this position is $35,309.

Pharmacy technician

Pay for pharmacy technicians increased to $31,609 – a 7.4 percent increase.

A pharmacy technician generally works under the supervision of a pharmacist, giving medicine out and packaging prescriptions.

Material handler

Material handlers were making a base salary of $37,350 as of April, which represents a nearly 5 percent year over year jump.

Workers in these jobs are typically in warehouses, moving and distributing products.

Truck driver

Salaries for truck drivers rose 4.6 percent in April, now bearing a median base pay of $55,741.

Part of the reason wages for drivers are rising is because there is a nationwide shortage. By 2026, the American Trucking Associations predict that the shortage could swell to 174,000.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Cashier

Cashiers saw a 4.6 percent bump in pay, as well, though their median salaries increased to about $27,821.

On the other hand, the jobs with the slowest wage growth include some where median base pay actually shrank year over year – like financial advisor, attorney and insurance agent.