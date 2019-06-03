These states have the best economies in the US: study

Washington state reportedly has the best economy in America, according to a new study.

The analysis, published by WalletHub on Monday, looked at 28 indicators across three dimensions: economic activity, economic health and innovation potential.

Some of those indicators included GDP growth, exports per capita, unemployment, underemployment, growth in number of businesses and entrepreneurial activity.

Each indicator was given a specific weight and each state was given a score for each area, the study noted. Researchers then calculated each state’s average, which was used to rank them.

Based on those calculations, here are the top 10 states with the best economies according to WalletHub’s study.

1. Washington

2. Utah

3. Massachusetts

4. California

5. Colorado

6. District of Columbia

7. Idaho

8. Oregon

9. New Hampshire

10. North Carolina