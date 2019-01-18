Perdue recalling 68,000 pounds of chicken nuggets

Perdue Farms announced it is recalling more than 68,000 pounds of chicken nuggets over possible wood contamination.

Continue Reading Below

The voluntary recall was sparked when the meat producer received three complaints from customers who found pieces of wood in their nuggets.

However, there have been no reports of injury associated with this recall so far.

What’s more, the recall is only isolated to Perdue’s Simply Smart Organics brand of gluten-free chicken breast nuggets with the UPC bar code of 72745-80656 and the establishment number of P-33944 in the U.S. Agriculture Department inspection mark.

Advertisement

The recalled items also have a “best if used by date” of Oct., 25, 2019.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

“After a thorough investigation, we strongly believe this to be an isolated incident, as only a minimal amount of these packages has the potential to contain pieces of wood. Out of an abundance of caution, we have decided to recall all packages of PERDUE SIMPLY SMART Organics Gluten Free Chicken Breast Nuggets produced during the same product run,” Jeff Shaw, Perdue's vice president for Quality Assurance, said in a statement.

Both Perdue and the USDA warn that customers who have the recalled items should throw the product away or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.