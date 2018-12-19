Top 10 box office hits of 2018

The first mainstream superhero movie to feature an almost entirely black cast has topped IMDbPro’s list of top-grossing domestic releases of 2018.

Released in February of this year, “Black Panther” has grossed more than $700 million domestically, collecting more than $1.3 billion worldwide.

Overall, superhero-themed movies dominated the top-grossing list this year, with six of the top 10 films featuring extraordinary and super-powered humans.

What’s more, to no one’s surprise, Marvel films ruled the theaters with five films in the top 10 list this year. Those films include, “Black Panther,” “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Deadpool 2,” ”Ant-Man” and the "Wasp” and “Venom.”

IMDbPro also predicts that the Marvel universe will continue to lead the way to box office glory next year with films like “Captain Marvel” and “Avengers: Endgame.”

Here are IMDbPro’s list of top-grossing domestic releases of 2018 (as of Dec. 10, 2018)

1. Black Panther - $700,059,566

2. Avengers: Infinity War - $678,815,482

3. Incredibles 2 - $608,574,642

4. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom - $416,769,345

5. Deadpool 2 - $318,491,426

6. Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018) - $223,324,225

7. Mission: Impossible - Fallout - $220,159,104

8. Ant-Man and the Wasp - $216,648,740

9. Solo: A Star Wars Story - $213,767,512

10. Venom (2018) - $212,718,480