Oscar swag bags: A look inside what nominees are getting this year

Hollywood's biggest night is on Sunday and while there is always a lot of buzz around what the nominees will wear on the red carpet -- many companies who participated in this year's swag bag hope to gain some traction too.

Every year, swag bags are sent to all 25 Academy Award nominees in action and directing categories by Los Angeles-based marketing company Distinctive Assets.

While the company has no affiliation with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, its famous swag bags typically help companies generate a lot of press around their products.

Distinctive Assets founder Lash Fary told the USA today that this year's bag is worth a "strong six figures."

Each company also reportedly pay a minimum of $4,000 to be included in the bag.

From cannabis-infused chocolates to a small-ship luxury adventure to the Amazon: Here's a look inside the unoffical list of items in this year's swag bag.

Nannette de Gaspé beauty products, including the Bain Noir Cannabis Sativa Bath Soak Treatment

MZ Skin Lift & Lustre Golden Elixir Antioxidant Serum and Hydra-Bright Golden Eye Treatment Masks

A year’s supply of Oxygenetix Oxygenating Foundation

Blush & Whimsy Magical Color Changing Lipstick

Knotty Floss dental health products

INSTYTUTUM Result-Driven Skincare products

It’s a 10 Miracle Professional Haircare Dryer

Kusshi Makeup Bag + Organizer

Le Céline Confidence & Star Appeal Luxury Eyelashes

Virtually unlimited facial rejuvenation procedures from Konstantin Vasyukevich on NYC’s Upper East Side

Haircare systems from Organic Hair Care

High Beauty High Five Cannabis Facial Moisturizer and High Expectations Cannabis Facial Oil

VidaHair Growth Natural Hair Growth System

Salix Lotion, an all-natural hair-inhibiting product

The Beauty Book for Brain Cancer by Darren Tieste

CloSYS oral health care products

A luxury small-ship adventure with International Expeditions (choice of Amazon, Galapagos, Iceland or Costa Rica-Panama voyages)

Coda Signature premium cannabis-infused edibles, topicals, and concentrates

An annual VIP membership to MOTA ― LA’s first cannabis-friendly social club

Private phobia relief sessions with the world’s #1 phobia expert Kalliope Barlis

Jarritos-filled Yeti Coolers along with a commitment from Jarritos to donate a pallet of their great-tasting flavored soft drinks to a charitable event of the nominee’s choice

Premier handcrafted A. Junod Absinthe

Age Interventionist Renee Lynn’s CBDRxSupreme protocol

Personal training sessions with celebrity trainer Alexis Seletzky

AP4GooD limited-edition art T-shirts

One-of-a-kind custom stained glass portraits from Artist John Thoman

A week-long Greek beachfront escape at Avaton Luxury Villas Resort

Chocolatines Chocouture Collection

Organic field-to-table dinner for two at Flora Farms (Los Cabos, Mexico)

A week of mind/body/spirit renewal at the famed Golden Door luxury wellness resort

Good Girl Chocolate treats

Happiest Tee luxury t-shirts

Love Is Stronger Than Hate tote bags and customized Stars of Hope

MILLIANNA fashion-inspired jewelry

Mister Poop Emoji Plunger

Three-day Luxury Wellness Retreat in Malibu

Poolside dinner from Nest Seekers International for nominee + friends prepared by celebrity chef at one of Shawn Elliott’s ultra-luxury listings

Optimum Nutrition Salted Toffee Pretzel Crisp Bars

Pepperidge Farm Milano Cookies

PETA Agent for Animals Spy Pens

Hand-crafted gourmet Posh Pretzels

Reian Williams fine art

Rouge Maple pure organic maple syrup and Glamour Gourmet gift set

Hands-free Safety Dog Leash

One-of-a-kind customized fragrances from Sue Phillips of Scenterprises

Soul Shropshire Soul Candles

Southern Wicked Lemonade all-natural lemonade moonshine

TAPS for Hope Afghan Lapis Bracelets

The Green Garmento Gigantote and reusable garment bags

Tru Niagen Age Better NAD-increasing dietary supplement

WSJ. Magazine with free subscription card

ZuZu Kim Couture Bow Tie