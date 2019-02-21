Oscar swag bags: A look inside what nominees are getting this year

Hollywood's biggest night is on Sunday and while there is always a lot of buzz around what the nominees will wear on the red carpet -- many companies who participated in this year's swag bag hope to gain some traction too.
Every year, swag bags are sent to all 25 Academy Award nominees in action and directing categories by Los Angeles-based marketing company Distinctive Assets.
While the company has no affiliation with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, its famous swag bags typically help companies generate a lot of press around their products.
Distinctive Assets founder Lash Fary told the USA today that this year's bag is worth a "strong six figures."
Each company also reportedly pay a minimum of $4,000 to be included in the bag.
From cannabis-infused chocolates to a small-ship luxury adventure to the Amazon: Here's a look inside the unoffical list of items in this year's swag bag.
Nannette de Gaspé beauty products, including the Bain Noir Cannabis Sativa Bath Soak Treatment
MZ Skin Lift & Lustre Golden Elixir Antioxidant Serum and Hydra-Bright Golden Eye Treatment Masks
A year’s supply of Oxygenetix Oxygenating Foundation
Blush & Whimsy Magical Color Changing Lipstick
Knotty Floss dental health products
INSTYTUTUM Result-Driven Skincare products
It’s a 10 Miracle Professional Haircare Dryer
Kusshi Makeup Bag + Organizer
Le Céline Confidence & Star Appeal Luxury Eyelashes
Virtually unlimited facial rejuvenation procedures from Konstantin Vasyukevich on NYC’s Upper East Side
Haircare systems from Organic Hair Care
High Beauty High Five Cannabis Facial Moisturizer and High Expectations Cannabis Facial Oil
VidaHair Growth Natural Hair Growth System
Salix Lotion, an all-natural hair-inhibiting product
The Beauty Book for Brain Cancer by Darren Tieste
CloSYS oral health care products
A luxury small-ship adventure with International Expeditions (choice of Amazon, Galapagos, Iceland or Costa Rica-Panama voyages)
Coda Signature premium cannabis-infused edibles, topicals, and concentrates
An annual VIP membership to MOTA ― LA’s first cannabis-friendly social club
Private phobia relief sessions with the world’s #1 phobia expert Kalliope Barlis
Jarritos-filled Yeti Coolers along with a commitment from Jarritos to donate a pallet of their great-tasting flavored soft drinks to a charitable event of the nominee’s choice
Premier handcrafted A. Junod Absinthe
Age Interventionist Renee Lynn’s CBDRxSupreme protocol
Personal training sessions with celebrity trainer Alexis Seletzky
AP4GooD limited-edition art T-shirts
One-of-a-kind custom stained glass portraits from Artist John Thoman
A week-long Greek beachfront escape at Avaton Luxury Villas Resort
Chocolatines Chocouture Collection
Organic field-to-table dinner for two at Flora Farms (Los Cabos, Mexico)
A week of mind/body/spirit renewal at the famed Golden Door luxury wellness resort
Good Girl Chocolate treats
Happiest Tee luxury t-shirts
Love Is Stronger Than Hate tote bags and customized Stars of Hope
MILLIANNA fashion-inspired jewelry
Mister Poop Emoji Plunger
Three-day Luxury Wellness Retreat in Malibu
Poolside dinner from Nest Seekers International for nominee + friends prepared by celebrity chef at one of Shawn Elliott’s ultra-luxury listings
Optimum Nutrition Salted Toffee Pretzel Crisp Bars
Pepperidge Farm Milano Cookies
PETA Agent for Animals Spy Pens
Hand-crafted gourmet Posh Pretzels
Reian Williams fine art
Rouge Maple pure organic maple syrup and Glamour Gourmet gift set
Hands-free Safety Dog Leash
One-of-a-kind customized fragrances from Sue Phillips of Scenterprises
Soul Shropshire Soul Candles
Southern Wicked Lemonade all-natural lemonade moonshine
TAPS for Hope Afghan Lapis Bracelets
The Green Garmento Gigantote and reusable garment bags
Tru Niagen Age Better NAD-increasing dietary supplement
WSJ. Magazine with free subscription card
ZuZu Kim Couture Bow Tie