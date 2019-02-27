NFL wide receiver Quincy Enunwa eyes post New York Jets career

New York Jets wide receiver Quincy Enunwa is working hard during the NFL offseason to plan for his career after the gridiron. He teamed with the Connor Group on a new initiative that offers occupational mentorships to current and former players.

"For me, I want to make sure that I know what I'm going to do after I'm done playing football," Enunwa said to FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on Wednesday, "It's good to kind of dive into things right now just to get bit of a background so that when I'm done, I can jump right in."

“Thinking about what the transition is, post NFL, is critical," added Connor Group managing partner Jim Neeson who was also part of the interview.

Neeson said his ultimate goal is to expose retiring players to the growing field of technology.

And although Enunwa just signed a contract extension with “Gang Green” he’s focused on retirement.

“I've got a little more playing room," he said. "But my main focus is more so what I want to do after football -- I don't want to be bored on the couch after I'm done."