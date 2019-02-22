Boxer Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller speaks out on big money in sports

There's more money in sports than ever before.

Continue Reading Below

Just this week the San Diego Padres signed one of the most coveted free agents in Major League Basbell history -- giving Manny Machado a record breaking 10-year, $300 million contract.

Late last year, the new sports streaming service DAZN signed middleweight boxing champion Canelo Álvarez to a whopping $365 million contract.

And now DAZN is sponsoring the biggest fight to hit New York’s Madison Square Garden in years when Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller takes on World Boxing Association heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua on June 1.

Miller told FOX Business’ Charles Payne on Friday, “Coming up on the hard streets of Brooklyn this is an opportunity for me to prove to the world, prove to myself, what it means to be heavyweight champ of the world and breaking Anthony Joshua’s face is the first goal.”

Advertisement

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

If Miller does become the heavyweight champ, the term bringing in the big bucks will take on new meaning. “We’re talking about hundreds of millions of dollars,” he said.