Search

MLB mid-season strike not happening, former Miami Marlins president David Samson says

By SportsFOXBusiness

Former Marlins President David Samson on the allegations against New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and concerns over a potential Major League Baseball mid-season strike.video

MLB mid-season strike not going to happen, former Marlins President says

Former Marlins President David Samson on the allegations against New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and concerns over a potential Major League Baseball mid-season strike.

The possibility of Major League Baseball players going on strike continues to grow with St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright warning of a potential mid-season walkout.

Continue Reading Below

“Unless something changes, there’s going to be a strike, 100 percent,” the right-hander told InsideSTL.com.

MORE FROM FOXBUSINESS.COM

Former Miami Marlins president David Samson said on FOX Business’ “Cavuto: Coast-to-Coast” that a mid-season MLB strike is not happening.

“Out of all the things we have to worry about in Major League Baseball, a mid-season strike is not on your list,” he told Neil Cavuto on Tuesday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

There has not been a MLB work stoppage since the 1994-1995 season. The current MLB collective bargaining agreement expires in 2021.

What do you think?

Click the button below to comment on this article.

Show comments