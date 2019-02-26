MLB mid-season strike not happening, former Miami Marlins president David Samson says

The possibility of Major League Baseball players going on strike continues to grow with St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright warning of a potential mid-season walkout.

“Unless something changes, there’s going to be a strike, 100 percent,” the right-hander told InsideSTL.com.

Former Miami Marlins president David Samson said on FOX Business’ “Cavuto: Coast-to-Coast” that a mid-season MLB strike is not happening.

“Out of all the things we have to worry about in Major League Baseball, a mid-season strike is not on your list,” he told Neil Cavuto on Tuesday.

There has not been a MLB work stoppage since the 1994-1995 season. The current MLB collective bargaining agreement expires in 2021.