Nestle creates chocolate without any refined sugar

Swiss company Nestle has found a way for chocolate lovers to enjoy their favorite sweet treat without the guilt.

The company will begin selling its “Cacao Fruit Chocolate” chocolate made from cocoa fruit while using the fruit’s beans and pulps as sweeteners with no added sugar, Nestle said in a press release on Tuesday.

The first product will be launched in Japan this fall via a KitKat bar with 70 percent dark chocolate. It can be purchased online or from its KitKat Chocolatory stores. The company will launch more products in other countries through its most popular brands by 2020.

"We’re proud to bring chocolate lovers a new chocolate made entirely from the cocoa fruit without adding refined sugar,” Patrice Bula, the head of Nestle’s strategic business units, marketing and sales, said in a statement. “This is a real innovation which uses the natural sweetness of the cocoa pulp to provide a pure, novel chocolate experience.”

Nestle announced that the pulp which surrounds the cocoa fruit is normally used in the fermentation of the bean and hasn’t been utilized as a sweetener until now.

Alexander von Maillot, the head of Nestle’s confectionery business, told Bloomberg the company may use the same process to make other products, such as white chocolate.

“Using pulp makes it a more premium chocolate,” von Maillot said. “Sugar is a cheap ingredient.”

The new product will have 40 percent less sugar than other equivalent chocolate bars that have the extra sugar.