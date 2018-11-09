Navy to commission new Lockheed Martin warship: What to know

The USS Sioux City arrived in Maryland on Monday, as the U.S. Navy prepares to commission the ship on Saturday.

Continue Reading Below

The combat ship will be the first to be commissioned at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, because it is the only ship of its kind that can operate in as little as 14 feet of water. After the ceremony it will enter active service. It was built in Wisconsin by Lockheed Martin.

The Navy spent $360 million to buy 10 ships under a block contract, according to its website.

The littoral combat ship is the Navy’s newest class of warships: relatively small surface combatants designed to operate in congested, shallow waters. The primary missions of these ships include surface warfare, mine countermeasures and anti-submarine warfare.

More from FOXBusiness.com... Boeing jet crash lands in Guyana amid probe of fatal Lion Air accident

The USS Sioux is 378 feet long, can travel at 52 miles per hour and boasts an endurance of 21 days. It is the fastest ship in the fleet. It is capable of carrying 15 to 50 core crew members – 75 including mission crew – and can accelerate from 0 to nearly 50 miles per hour in less than two minutes.

Advertisement

It has a helicopter pad, a ramp for small boats, a flight deck that is 1.5 times larger than current combatants and an aircraft hangar that is two times larger.

The ship is named after a city in Iowa and will be stationed in Florida after the commissioning, which is scheduled to take place on Nov. 17.