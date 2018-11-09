Boeing jet crash lands in Guyana amid probe of fatal Lion Air accident

Amid an investigation into what caused a brand-new 737 Max jet to crash in Indonesia, another jet produced by U.S. aerospace and defense company Boeing crash landed in Guyana.

A Fly Jamaica flight departed Georgetown, Guyana, headed to Toronto, when it was forced to turn back due to a “technical problem,” after which it “suffered an accident” during landing, the airline said in a statement on its website. All of the 118 passengers and eight crew members on board are believed to be safe.

The jet – a 757 model – suffered a hydraulic issue after takeoff, injuring at least six people, according to an AFP report, which cited Guyana’s infrastructure minister.

In a statement to FOX Business, a Boeing spokesperson said the company was aware of the reports and is in the process of gathering more information.

Earlier this week, Boeing sent out a safety bulletin to operators of its 737 Max jets – after a Lion Air flight using this model suffered a fatal crash, killing all 189 people on board. The Lion Air crash involved a brand-new Boeing Max 8 jet, which was cleared to fly despite days of inaccurate speed readings. About 15 minutes into the flight, which took off from Jakarta, the plane plunged into the sea.

Boeing warned incorrect readings from a flight-monitoring system can result in the jets abruptly diving. The investigation into what directly caused the crash is ongoing.

The 757 model is much older than the 737 Max jets. Boeing rolled out its first 757 in 1991 and delivered its final jet of this model in 2005, according to the company’s website.

The 737 Max model, on the other hand, is much newer: The company said it has more than 5,900 unfilled orders.