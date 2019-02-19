Nature's Path Foods recalling 400,000 boxes of gluten-free cereal

article

Nature’s Path Foods is voluntarily recalling more than 400,000 boxes of its Envirokidz cereal brands because they could possibly contain undeclared gluten and cause “potential adverse health effects,” according to the Food and Drug Administration.

Anyone with a wheat allergy, celiac disease or sensitivity to gluten and wheat should not eat the cereals with the following best before dates: Coco Chimp, Aug. 27; Jungle Munch, Aug. 1; and Gorilla Munch, Aug. 24 and Sept. 21.

“This failure to meet the gluten-free standard our consumers expect and trust from us is a deep concern,” Arjan Stephen, the executive vice president of sales and marketing at Nature’s Path, said in a statement. “We have reviewed and changed our internal practices to ensure our gluten-free cereals are not impacted in the future.”

USA Today reported that the recall was for 416,088 boxes nationwide for both the U.S. and Canada.

Nature’s Path said it will remove any affected cereals from customer store shelves and warehouses.