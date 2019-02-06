Fiat Chrysler recalls 660K trucks over steering failure issue

Fiat Chrysler issued a recall for more than 660,000 Rams trucks on Tuesday to repair an issue that could cause a loss of steering control.

The recall applies to Ram 3500 heavy-duty pickup truck models manufactured from 2013 to 2017, as well as Ram 2500 pickups and 3500 Chassis cabs manufactured between 2014 and 2018. Most of the affected vehicles are located in the United States.

The automaker said that an investigation had revealed a steering linkage nut could come loose, potentially causing a loss of steering control for drivers. Ram dealers will inspect the assembly and, as needed, make adjustments.

Fiat Chrysler did not provide a notification date for Ram owners. The Italian-American brand said it had received reports of eight accidents and one injury that may be related to the steering issue.

In a separate announcement, the company said it is recalling about 222,000 Ram 1500 pickup trucks with a 2019 model year to correct an issue that may cause brake pedals to fall off if adjusted to their rear-most position.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.