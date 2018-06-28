Yankees star CC Sabathia helps kids eat healthy, get fit

Yankee star pitcher CC Sabathia is looking to make a triple play off the mound by encouraging kids to eat healthy and stay fit.

The former Cy Young winner has teamed up with the Boys & Girls Club on their Triple Play program to help kids acquire healthy eating habits, become more physically active and increase their ability to participate in healthy relationships.

“I am a big alum of the Boys & Girls Club,”he told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on “Varney & Co.” “And they had a big impact on my life.”

Sabathia, who went on a vegan diet to prep for the 2018 season, said kids should eat more fruits and vegetables and spend more time outside.

“I’ve always been a big guy,” he said. “But I played all sports… so I was very active.”