Yankees star CC Sabathia helps kids eat healthy, get fit

Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia on his partnership with the Boys and Girls Club to promote healthy eating for young people, the decline in MLB attendance and the impact of the tax reform legislation on his finances.

Yankee star pitcher CC Sabathia is looking to make a triple play off the mound by encouraging kids to eat healthy and stay fit.

The former Cy Young winner has teamed up with the Boys & Girls Club on their Triple Play program to help kids acquire healthy eating habits, become more physically active and increase their ability to participate in healthy relationships.

“I am a big alum of the Boys & Girls Club,”he told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on “Varney & Co.” “And they had a big impact on my life.”

Sabathia, who went on a vegan diet to prep for the 2018 season, said kids should eat more fruits and vegetables and spend more time outside.

“I’ve always been a big guy,” he said. “But I played all sports… so I was very active.”

