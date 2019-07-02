MLB legend: This is how to turn a losing team into World Series champs

New York Mets legend Ron Swoboda, who was part of the 1969 “Miracle Mets,” explained how the team rallied to become World Series champs in just a few seasons.

Continue Reading Below

“I think you start with a manager, Gil Hodges who had one of the most adroit Major League Baseball minds I ever was around,” Swoboda told FOX Business’ David Asman on “Varney & Co.” on Tuesday.

However, Swoboda said he didn’t always get along with the “skipper.”

“We had a fractious relationship,” he said. “And it was his way or the highway. And, you know, he wanted you to just be a grownup, make yourself as good a player as you can and help him win games. I could do some of it, some of the time, but not all of it all the time and so I annoyed him -- and it was on me.”

Nevertheless, Swoboda said Hodges knew the game very well, and he got a little help from some very talented arms.

Advertisement

“He was a great manager and understood the game and you look at the moves he made in 1969, you know, you can put Tom Seaver out there—Hall of Fame guy from the day he showed up. Jerry Koosman, Gary Gentry—those were quality young arms that kind of carried us,” Swoboda explained.

WATCH: HOW WORLD SERIES CHAMP KEITH HERNANDEZ 'BARELY' GETS AWAY WITH BEING A TRUMP FAN IN NEW YORK

Hodges also taught the Mets how to play as a team, he said.

“Baseball is an everyday game so you sort of show yourself what kind of team you’re going to be. Hodges sets the tone in 'this is how we’re going to play' -- and he was always ahead of the game. And you start learning once you beat everybody... Once you get on enough of a roll you start showing yourselves ‘hey we can play with all these other guys,’” he explained.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

The New York Mets honored the 1969 team last weekend with a pre-game ceremony in celebration of the 50th anniversary.