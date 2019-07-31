Marine to hike East Coast, sharing vets' success stories

TShane Johnson, a Marine veteran who was homeless for two years, plans to hike down the East Coast over a span of three months starting on Sept. 11 of this year.
“First thing is, it’s all about leadership," Johnson told FOX Business' Stuart Varney on Varney & Co. on Wednesday. "I think in the community and in America today, leadership is just a thing that seems to be a dying breed."
The hike, named "Hike Across America," works to raise money for wounded people in the military who need help building homes. Johnson’s goal is to raise $1 million for the Gary Sinise Foundation’s R.I.S.E. program, which works to build smart homes for wounded heroes, according to his website.
“The concept behind it is to take an experience that, normally, veterans have kind of looked at in a weak perspective and put it into a strong perspective, and say all the things that we were taught in the military, we should be applying [to] the civilian world,” Johnson said.
The Pre-tour city confirmations have begun for this years Speaking Tour ! We will be starting our tour in New York City on 9/11. We have many stops along the way, most recent confirmations: Sept. 26 Richmond, VA - National War Museum - American History on display. Oct. 1 Norfolk, VA - Running on to the carrier deck at Naval Station Norfolk Oct. 2 Chesapeake, VA Chesapeake Rotary Club, Cypress Landing Oct. 4 Norfolk, VA - Old Dominion University - Speaking to Faculty, Staff, ROTC and students Oct. 5 Norfolk, VA - Old Dominion Football Game - Shane will run in to the stadium with possible flyover. Nov. 11 - Jacksonville, Fl Nov. 14 - Mayport, FL On base speaking engagement Nov. 15 - Naval Air Station Jacksonville Dec. 1 - Space Coast Marathon - Breaking world record for Fastest Marathon carrying 100 pound pack on his back. If you would like to be a sponsor and advertise your business please reach out to my team at Info@tshanejohnson.com Need a Speaker for your next event? Contact my team at info@tshanejohnson.com Visit our website at www.hikeacrossamerica.com #speaker #speaking #speakersbureau #adversity #leadership #motivationalspeaker #rotaryinternational #bookings #engagements #airforce #army #navy #running #marinecorps #tshanejohnson #disney
He explained the idea behind the hike is to give back to the community, while still allowing him to run his business and spend time with his family.
Johnson has hiked down the East Coast four times already, covering over 7,000 miles.
Throw back to my first 3,000 mile run across America. This was after 1600 Miles of running and the next day after completing 41.5 mile ultra marathon. Follow me this year as I run 1,100 miles over 65 days carrying a 100lb pack and attempt to break 3 World Records in front of 100,000 People. www.hikeacrossamerica.com #hikeacrossamerica2019 #running #tshanejohnson #veteran #marinecorps #motivationalspeakers #ultramarathon #filming #documentary
He will have to hike up to 22 miles per day, all while carrying a 100-pound backpack. It will span all the way from New York City Ground Zero to Central Florida.
Johnson noted he will take breaks during the hike for special events at Naval stations and football games as well as speaking engagements at museums, colleges and rotary clubs. He hopes to inspire others by retelling other veterans’ success stories, according to his website.
Was honored to Speak today at the VA Orlando Medical Center for an early Memorial Day Ceremony. #neverforget #speaker #speaking #speakersbureau #adversity #leadership #motivationalspeaker #rotaryinternational #bookings #engagements #airforce #army #navy #running #marinecorps #tshanejohnson #disney #servicebeforeself #encourage #heart #advocate #wecan #veteran #foundation #honored #wonderful #support #veterans #service
After reaching Central Florida, Johnson will continue on, trying to break the Guinness World Record for the fastest marathon carrying 100 pounds, his website stated.
