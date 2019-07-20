Manny Pacquiao and Keith Thurman: Here’s how much each boxer will make for fight

Boxers Manny Pacquiao and Keith Thurman will meet in the ring Saturday night in Las Vegas for a highly anticipated showdown.

Continue Reading Below

Pacquiao’s purse is $10 million for Saturday’s fight against Thurman per the Nevada State Athletic Commission, which released the contract purses for the two boxers Friday, according to ESPN. Thurman, 30, is guaranteed $2.5 million.

However, ESPN noted the two boxers are sure to earn more. Pacquiao will reportedly take in approximately more than $20 million while Thurman will make around $8 million, Forbes reported.

Pacquiao, 40, will take on Thurman in a welterweight champion boxing match beginning at 9 p.m. ET at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. The two boxers both hold versions of the WBA 147-pound title.

The Fox Sports pay-per-view showdown will be available on Fox Sports. Fox Corp is the parent company of FOX Business, Fox News and Fox Sports.

Advertisement

Pacquiao, whose net worth is $26 million, said Friday, "Tomorrow night, class is in session. I hope Keith Thurman studied hard, because Professor Pacquiao gives very hard tests."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Thurman of Clearwater, Fla., said "It's my time. This is 'One Time.' Manny Pacquiao ain't doing nothing to me, baby.”

Pacquiao’s fight against Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2015 was the bestselling fight in boxing history. Mayweather defeated Pacquiao in the fight. Pacquiao reportedly took home $120 million as part of a $300 million split purse prize in the fight against Mayweather Jr., according to Forbes.

The Pacquiao-Thurman face-off is one of the most anticipated boxing matches of the year. Pacquiao has become the odds-on favorite to defeat Thurman, who has a 29-0 record.

Henry Fernandez and The Associated Press contributed to this report.