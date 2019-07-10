Boxing champ Keith Thurman plans to beat Manny Pacquiao and the stock market

WBA world welterweight champion Keith Thurman not only goes toe-to-toe in the boxing ring, but he also spars with the stock market.

Continue Reading Below

“I do play with a little bit of money,” he said on FOX Business’ “Varney & Co.” on Wednesday. “I am a big gambler, so I like to mess around with options.”

Thurman said he dabbles as an investor by using the Robinhood app to make his trades and his account is indicative of a volatile stock market. But, he said the gamble is worth it.

“It’s really hard to get to the casino out here in Florida, so the stock market is a lot of fun for me,” he said.

Thurman will fight the Hall of Fame-bound Manny Pacquiao in one of the most highly-anticipated boxing matches of the year. Pacquiao has become the odds-on favorite to defeat Thurman, who has an undefeated record of 29-0.

Advertisement

Thurman said he anticipates walking away with $10 million in earnings and a win that will eventually propel him to a higher purse.

“It’s just like the stock market," Thurman said, referring to his net worth that could continue to climb.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

The WBA world title bout will take place on Saturday, July 20 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.