Defense

Lockheed Martin wins $15B Air Force contract for Super Hercules

The company also won a lucrative contract with the U.S. Navy

Lockheed Martin President and CEO Marillyn Hewson discusses company earnings and disruptions to the supply chain amid the coronavirus pandemic. video

Lockheed Martin CEO: Throwing down $450M to supply chain over next few weeks

Lockheed Martin President and CEO Marillyn Hewson discusses company earnings and disruptions to the supply chain amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. Air Force on Friday announced it had awarded Lockheed Martin a $15 billion contract for its C-130J Super Hercules aircraft.

The contract is for development, integration and production activities of the military transport aircraft.

The C-130J can carry tons of supplies more than 3,000 miles, according to the company, and can operate with only two pilots and a loadmaster for most missions.

Military operations the aircraft is suited for include weather reconnaissance, electronic warfare, medical evacuation, search and rescue, paradrop, maritime mission, special operations, personnel support, as well as both in-flight and ground fueling.

According to Lockheed Martin, the aircraft is operational in 18 nations on five continents, including Australia, Canada, India and the United Kingdom.

Work on the contract will be performed in Marietta, Georgia – and is scheduled for completion in July 2030. The contract is ifor an ndefinite quantity and indefinite delivery.

Meanwhile, Lockheed also won a $935 million contract with the U.S. Navy on Friday related to its F-35 Lightning II.

