Lincoln revives a 1960s Continental classic

Lincoln is bringing back its flagship sedan reminiscent of the 1960s Rat Pack era.
The 2019 Lincoln Continental 80th Anniversary Coach Door Edition pays homage to the 1939 original with its iconic center-opening doors, commonly referred to as suicide doors, to commemorate Ford Motor Co.’s signature Continental.
It’s powered by a twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 with 400 horsepower and a torque-vectoring all-wheel-drive system.
“This is the perfect example of form and function,” Lincoln President Joy Falotico told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo Monday. “It has everything that a modern-day luxury buyer would need in their vehicle.”
Only 80 of the Coach Door edition sedans will be available for the summer of 2019 as part of Lincoln’s Black Label package that includes various services. The limited Coach Door edition will be priced north of $100,000, making it one of the most expensive Lincoln vehicles.
Here are some of the cool things of the 2019 Lincoln Continental Coach Door Edition:
- Suicide doors: Expansive E-Latch doors open effortlessly with just a touch of a button
- Most rear legroom of any vehicle in the industry, expanded six inches
- Extended console with extra smartphone ports
- Drivetrain: 400 horsepower, twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6; six-speed automatic transmission; standard torque-vectoring all-wheel drive
- Safety features: Driver-assist technology with blind-spot support, adaptive cruise control and pre-collision warning assistance with automotive emergency breaking
- ETA: Hits dealers June 2019, limited to 80
