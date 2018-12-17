Lincoln revives a 1960s Continental classic

Lincoln is bringing back its flagship sedan reminiscent of the 1960s Rat Pack era.

Continue Reading Below

The 2019 Lincoln Continental 80th Anniversary Coach Door Edition pays homage to the 1939 original with its iconic center-opening doors, commonly referred to as suicide doors, to commemorate Ford Motor Co.’s signature Continental.

It’s powered by a twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 with 400 horsepower and a torque-vectoring all-wheel-drive system.

“This is the perfect example of form and function,” Lincoln President Joy Falotico told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo Monday. “It has everything that a modern-day luxury buyer would need in their vehicle.”

Only 80 of the Coach Door edition sedans will be available for the summer of 2019 as part of Lincoln’s Black Label package that includes various services. The limited Coach Door edition will be priced north of $100,000, making it one of the most expensive Lincoln vehicles.

Advertisement

Here are some of the cool things of the 2019 Lincoln Continental Coach Door Edition: