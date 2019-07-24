Lifetime follows ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ with new ‘Surviving Jeffrey Epstein’ series and college admission scandal film

Lifetime will produce a “Surviving Jeffrey Epstein” series on the heels of its Emmy-nominated series “Surviving R. Kelly,” as announced Tuesday by A+E Networks programming chief Rob Sharenow on the Television Critics Association summer press tour. Sharenow said they would also release film about the college admission scandal that broke in March.

Continue Reading Below

The docuseries will feature Epstein who was exposed July 6 in connection with a high-profile child sex-trafficking ring, which serviced the top financial, political, and entertainment social circles. The financier, who owned luxury homes across the world, is currently being held in jail without bail for the alleged abuse of young girls between 2002 and 2005 in his Manhattan townhouse and Florida beachfront mansion.

Other than the initial announcement, the network has remained quiet on the other emerging elements of the Epstein series.

The R. Kelly docuseries, which rated highly with over 26.8 million viewers, detailed the R&B singer’s alleged abuse with interviewers from his accusers. Lifetime plans to produce a sequel to the successful R. Kelly show called “Surviving R. Kelly: The Aftermath.”

The network also plans to chronicle the college admission scandal which broke in March, involving celebrities Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman. The FBI investigation revealed college test-taking schemes and pay-offs that resulted in their children scoring admission into top schools.

Advertisement

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

None of the projects have been assigned release dates yet.