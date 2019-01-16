Kia, Hyundai recalling 168,000 vehicles for fire risks

article

Two of the biggest Korean automakers — Hyundai and Kia — announced they are recalling about 168,000 vehicles to fix a fuel pipe problem that poses a danger of engine fires.

The companies said the problem stems from improper repairs during previous recalls for engine failures.

Both automakers are currently being investigated by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) over whether past recalls covered enough vehicles. However, the agency has been mostly closed due the partial government shutdown over a dispute about funding for a border wall.

In addition to the recall, each automaker says it will do a "product improvement campaign" covering a total of 3.7 million vehicles to install software that will alert drivers of possible engine failures and send the cars into a reduced-speed "limp" mode if problems are detected.

NHTSA employees who do safety investigations and recall notifications are not at work. Under normal circumstances, the agency would review the recalls to make sure they are adequate and post details on the agency website. It also would monitor notices to customers, and make sure customers could check to see if their vehicles are included.

Kia spokesman James Bell said the company is proceeding with the recall and campaign regardless of government delays.

"Making our customers comfortable is vastly more important than making sure we're following additional government processes right now," he said. Kia sent letters to dealers around Jan. 10 notifying them of the recall, he said.

But a U.S. auto safety advocate called the recalls inadequate and said the product improvement campaigns should instead be recalls that are overseen by NHTSA.

A NHTSA spokeswoman said she could not comment due to the shutdown.

Hyundai and Kia started recalling 1.7 million vehicles in 2015 — about 618,000 of which are Kias — because manufacturing debris can restrict oil flow to connecting rod bearings.

That can cause bearings in 2-liter and 2.4-liter four-cylinder engines to wear and fail. The problem can also cause fires. The repair is an expensive engine block replacement.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.