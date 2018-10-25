Ford recalls 1.5M vehicles

Ford Motor is recalling about 1.5 million 2012-2018 Ford Focus vehicles due to a fuel system problem that could lead to an engine stall or the inability to restart the engine.

The recall covers about 1.5 million select 2012-2018 Ford Focus vehicles equipped with 2.0-liter GDI and 2.0-liter GTDI engines.

Ford said they are not aware of any accidents, injuries or fires related to the recall.

On Wednesday, Ford reported quarterly earnings and sales topping Wall Street’s expectations, as a shift to lucrative trucks and SUVs supported the manufacturer’s bottom line. As previously reported by FOX Business, profits still fell sharply compared to last year, reflecting challenges in China and higher prices for steel and aluminum as a result of tariff-related costs.

Investors have been waiting for Ford to reveal a full $11 billion restructuring plan. In absence of details, the stock has dropped 31 percent this year.