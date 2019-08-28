KFC’s plant-based chicken sells out in Atlanta 1-day trial run

It's known for its fried chicken, but its the fake stuff that flew off the shelf.

Continue Reading Below

KFC’s one-day offering of plant-based chicken boneless wings and nuggets sold out in less than 5 hours, according to The New York Times.

The fast-food chain did a test run of the Beyond Meat-supplied fried “chicken” at one location in Atlanta on Tuesday.

The outlet reported that the location sold the same amount of the protein-based delicacy on Tuesday as it normally does in a week with its popcorn chicken.

“All of the Colonel’s @BeyondMeat Kentucky Fried Chicken has Kentucky Fried sold out. Yes, it is truly a Kentucky Fried Miracle,” the company tweeted on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Despite the success of the test run, the KFC representative told The Times that it will evaluate customer feedback to decide its next steps.

“Our target customers for this product were flexitarians looking to incorporate plant-based choices into their diets,” the KFC representative told The Times.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg YUM YUM! BRANDS 116.96 -0.01 -0.01% BYND BEYOND MEAT INC. 160.31 +3.29 +2.10%

KFC previously told Bloomberg that it is the first U.S. fast-food company to offer such a product.

KFC's one-day trial run of plant-based chicken ended within five hours after its Beyond Fried Chicken sold out. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

Data released by the Plant Based Foods Association suggests that retail sales of plant-based foods in the US “have grown 11 percent in the past year, bringing the total plant-based market value to $4.5 billion.” Sales of these products have increased 31% since April of 2017.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

KFC will join a slew of fast-food chains in adding plant-based protein to the menu. Other companies offering Beyond Meat products on their menus include Tim Horton’s, Applebee’s, Dunkin’ Donuts and Subway.

FOX Business’ Frank Connor contributed to this report.