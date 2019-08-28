Coca-Cola bottles designed for the opening of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland have been banned by the Transportation Security Administration amid concerns over their likeness to explosives.

“Replica and inert explosives aren’t allowed in either carry-on or checked bags,” the agency’s AskTSA account tweeted in response to a question.

The collectible Coke bottles were, according to the soft drink company, designed to appear as if they were “pulled off a ship or left behind and repurposed as a bottle of your favorite Coca-Cola beverage — all with visual cues that keep you in the Star Wars storyline.” The resulting product appears to be one of the thermal detonators used throughout the film franchise.

Galaxy’s Edge, the Disney attraction for which the bottle was developed, brings Star Wars fans into the film’s universe. The attraction is an adventure through the grungy planet Batuu, a remote world in the newest Star Wars trilogy, and the fight between the Resistance and the evil First Order.

Visiting fans of the film will surely be disappointed when they cannot take their souvenir Coke bottle on the flight home.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.