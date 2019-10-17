Juul suspends popular vaping flavors

Juul Brands is suspending the sale of non-menthol flavored vapes in the United States indefinitely.

The e-cigarette maker said Thursday that its mango, creme, fruit and cucumber flavors will be pulled from its website until a Food and Drug Administration review can be completed. Until Thursday, the flavored vapes were available in the U.S. only at Juul’s website.

“We must reset the vapor category by earning the trust of society and working cooperatively with regulators, policymakers, and stakeholders to combat underage use while providing an alternative to adult smokers,” CEO K.C. Crosthwaite said.

Thursday’s announcement is the latest in a series of moves that Juul has made in an effort to review its practices and policies.

On Sept. 25, Crosthwaite replaced Kevin Burns as CEO. That day, the company announced the suspension of all broadcast, print and digital advertising in the U.S. and said it would cease from lobbying the Trump administration on its draft flavor guidance. Juul has also stopped actively supporting San Francisco’s Proposition C, which instead of outright banning the sale of e-cigarettes prohibits their sale to anyone under the age of 21.

Crosthwaite was previously an executive at Altria Group, which owns a 35 percent stake in Juul.

President Trump last month warned against the "very dangerous" e-cigarette industry after a national outbreak of vaping-related illnesses. So far more than 1,300 illnesses and at least 29 deaths have been linked to vaping.

The FDA reported a 78 percent increase from 2017 to 2018 in the number of high school students now vaping. In September, more than one in four high school students reported vaping. The New England Journal of Medicine founds e-cigarette use among middle school students rose to nearly 1 in 10.