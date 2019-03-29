Jussie Smollett, supporters just slimed themselves, not Trump: Varney

The Jussie Smollett story has nothing to do with money or markets. We're glued to it because it shows the power of the elites. They will rue the day they used that power to get Smollett off scot-free.

Continue Reading Below

The story has actually taken a truly bizarre turn, several bizarre turns in fact.

One of Smollett’s lawyers, Tina Glandian, says he was not lying when he said his attackers were white. No! The two Nigerian brothers were possibly wearing white face! Possible, yes... but laughable none the less.

Mr. Smollett arrived in Los Angeles last night. He refused to answer any questions at the airport. He's in LA to accept an "image" award from the NAACP. What "image" would that be?

Wait, there's more: Chicago wants Smollett to repay the $130,000 cost of the investigation. In response his ace legal team demands an apology from the mayor and the police chief "for dragging an innocent man's character through the mud."

Advertisement

Let’s review for a moment: Smollett said Trump supporters had beaten him and put a noose round his neck. His story fell apart and he was hit with 16 felony counts. Michelle Obama’s former chief of staff got hold of the prosecutor, Kim Foxx, and lo and behold, the charges were dropped and the records sealed.

It’s not over. The Chicago police union will file a civil suit to get back that $130,000, and if they win they could collect triple the money, and if he refuses to pay, they can garnish his wages.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

This is a chronic embarrassment for the high and mighty who got him off … for the NAACP and its "image" award … for his lawyers who have made fools of themselves … and for the prosecutor who has surely gotten herself into real trouble.

But there is a winner: President Trump. They tried to slime him. And ended up sliming themselves.