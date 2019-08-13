Jimmy John's says it'll buy you a house if don't live close enough for sandwich delivery

If you live more than five minutes from a Jimmy John’s, you’re in luck.

The sandwich chain is offering to buy a house for one lucky person who wants to move close enough to one of its locations to qualify for delivery, which it typically sets at a five-minute drive. Jimmy John’s said it’ll pitch in as much as $250,000 toward the cost of the winner’s new home.

Anyone interested in entering needs to check Jimmy John’s website to see if their current address is within the chain’s delivery zone. If it’s not, any U.S. resident age 18 or older can enter.

Of course, there is some fine print. The winner does have to purchase the home within four months of winning the contest, and they have to live there for at least a year. Also, the new home does have to be in a Jimmy John’s delivery zone.

Jimmy John’s won’t even give the winner a check — the money will go straight to the closing agent on the home purchase contract. The winner will be responsible for coordinating their own move.

While diners who already live near a Jimmy John’s can’t win a house in the contest, they don’t have to go home empty-handed. Jimmy John’s is holding another contest to win free sandwich delivery for a year.