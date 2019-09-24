Jerry Jones: Ezekiel Elliott's pregame locker room dancing is an 'asset'

The Dallas Cowboys may have just signed Ezekiel Elliott to a $90 million contract extension, but one of the running back’s greatest assets is apparently his pre-game dance moves.

Continue Reading Below

In the locker room. Shirtless. Perhaps wearing a towel.

Count a fawning Jerry Jones, the team's owner, among those who think the All-Pro running back can’t do wrong (a fact likely evidenced by the rich extension that the Cowboys owner gave his backfield star). But rather than rave about Elliott’s vision out of the backfield, his good hands or his explosive ability, Jones seemed enthused about Brown’s ability to cut up the rug in the Cowboys locker room.

During a Tuesday morning radio interview on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, Jones was asked about Robert Quinn’s sack dance from this past Sunday. His response was to pivot to Elliott.

“Well that’s one of the best I’ve seen, riding that pony,” Jones said on the show.

“You know what’s fun is sometimes Zeke will do something like that, he’ll put a towel on or put some shorts on and head down through the middle of the dressing room kind of spanking himself as he emulates riding a horse. And that’s before a game so you can see what an asset he is on and off the field for the Dallas Cowboys.”

Advertisement

With the extension handed down this month, Elliott is set to earn nearly $103 million over the span of eight years. That’s a lot of reasons to dance.

Quinn’s dance came midway through the third quarter of the Cowboy’s Week 3 win over the Miami Dolphins. He bull-rushed from the edge, sacking Dolphins quarterback Josh Rosen.

It was Quinn’s first sack with the Dallas Cowboys, having joined the team from the Dolphins this past offseason.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

In the same interview, Jones would not provide any clarity on whether Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett will be getting a contract extension. The Cowboys are off to a 3-0 start and are heavy favorites to win the NFC East.