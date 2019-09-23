Antonio Brown enrolls at Central Michigan University amid sexual assault allegations

NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown on Monday said he has re-enrolled as a student at his alma mater, Central Michigan University, amid lingering allegations of sexual misconduct that led the New England Patriots to release him last week just one game into a $15 million contract.

Brown wrote that he was going “back to school” and tagged Central Michigan University athletics in a post on his Instagram account. The post included a list of four online classes Brown is set to take in the fall semester: Introduction to Management, Technical Writing, religion course Death and Dying and sociology course Racism and Equality.

The 31-year-old star enrolled in the courses on Sept. 16, days before the Patriots released him, ESPN reported. Brown played football at Central Michigan for three seasons from 2007 to 2009, but left for the NFL before he could graduate.

CMU representatives did not immediately respond to FOX Business’ request for comment.

The NFL is investigating multiple allegations of sexual misconduct against Brown, including a civil lawsuit in which Brown’s former personal trainer accuses him of sexual assault and rape. The Patriots announced Brown’s release just hours after Sports Illustrated reported that Brown had sent threatening text messages to a second accuser, an artist who said Brown exposed himself to her while she painted a mural at his Pittsburgh-area home in 2017.

In a series of tweets Sunday, some of which have since been deleted, Brown said he “will not be playing in the NFL anymore” and ripped team owners for voiding guaranteed money in his contracts. The Patriots are expected to withhold $9 million in bonus payments due to Brown after cutting ties with the embattled wide receiver.

Brown also took aim at Patriots owner Robert Kraft and former Pittsburgh Steelers teammate Ben Roethlisberger, implying that they were treated less harshly for their own off-field missteps.

“Our office is presently investigating multiple allegations, some of which are the subject of pending litigation. We have as yet made no findings regarding these issues. The investigation is ongoing and will be pursued vigorously and expeditiously,” the NFL said in a statement last Friday night.