Impossible Foods partners with OSI Group to ramp up meatless burger production

Plant-based burger maker Impossible Foods is partnering up with meat supplier OSI Group in an effort to expand production and keep up with the demand of the meatless craze.

Continue Reading Below

“We did a pretty exhaustive search around who would be the best partners to help us scale as well as bring expertise so that we can continue to deliver this delicious burger to consumers,’ Impossible Foods' Sheetal Shah said during an interview with FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on Wednesday.

The Redwood City, Calif.-based startup has struggled to meet the demand of the plant-based meat. Impossible sells its product to more than 400 distributors and redistributors, which then sell the product to restaurants such as Burger King and White Castle.

Sheetal said the plant-based protein maker is now in 10,000 restaurants and expects to expand to 17,000 by the end of the year.

“We are going to be able to significantly ramp up production,” Sheetal said about partnering up with the OSI Group.

Advertisement

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Impossible Foods said it has doubled its capacity at its Oakland, Calif. facility to meet the ongoing consumer demand and it expects next month to produce at scale with the new partnership.