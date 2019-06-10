Helicopter makes hard landing atop NYC skyscraper, fire officials say

article

At least one person is dead after a helicopter made a "hard landing" on the roof of a New York City skyscraper Monday afternoon, fire officials said.

The Fire Department of the City of New York confirmed at least one fatality. Local reports said the fatality may be the helicopter's pilot.

The FDNY said the crash happened at the AXA Equitable Center, located at 787 Seventh Avenue in midtown Manhattan, and said their response is two-alarms. It and nearby buildings were evacauated.

The NYPD described the crash as a "hard landing."

A fire that followed the crash landing is now extinguished, according to the FDNY.

The circumstances of the crash and the type of helicopter involved were not immediately clear.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.