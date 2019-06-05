FAA to issue $840M in infrastructure grants to hundreds of US airports

article

The Department of Transportation on Wednesday said $840 million in infrastructure grants will be given to hundreds of airports across the nation by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The multimillion-dollar sum is divvied into 432 grants that’ll pay for infrastructure projects at 381 U.S. airports in 47 states, the FAA said. The money is part of the Airport Improvement Program.

“Selected projects include runway reconstruction and rehabilitation, construction of firefighting facilities, and the maintenance of taxiways, aprons, and terminals,” according to a news release via the FAA.

The agency highlighted some grant recipients, including Iowa’s Des Moines International Airport, which will get $10.3 million to put toward reconstructing a runway and apron. The Blue Grass Airport in Lexington, Ky., will get $11 million to for construction of a new taxiway, according to the agency.

“This significant investment in airport improvements will fund construction and rehabilitation projects that will help maintain high levels of safety in U.S. aviation,” U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao said in the news release.